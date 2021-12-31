Microsoft is already preparing the successor to the Surface Studio 2

Since approximately 3 years of the presentation of the latest model of Surface Studio, the Surface Studio 2. A device that integrated the 7th generation Intel processors HQ series and a graph NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1070 or NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 depending on the chosen model.

There was a certain uncertainty and some Doubts about him future of the range, as it was the only Surface range that it had not yet been renewed. Also had speculated even in his cancellation for possible low sales. But at last you see a little light in the matter, confirming that this range it is not canceled.

Microsoft already has a worthy successor to the Surface Studio 2 scheduled for 2022

Microsoft actually had plans to introduce a Surface Studio 3 sometime in 2020. But because of the component shortage that has generated the pandemic of COVID19 this could not be possible, forcing postpone renewal of this range at a later date.

Now we know thanks to Windows Central that Microsoft already has prepared the successor to the Surface Studio, and that it is scheduled to launch into sometime in 2022. We hope that there will be no more delays by Microsoft, and that I can finally give birth to the future Surface Studio 3.

We don’t know much about the hardware that this equipment will carry, but we suppose that it will debut a processor of the 12th generation Intel processors H series, with some graphics NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX Graphics at its most expensive configurations, and the graphics Intel (R) Iris (R) Xe Graphics in its basic configuration.