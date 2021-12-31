Miguel Herrera launches a harsh revelation about Sebastián Córdova’s physical condition at Tigres UANL

Miguel Herrera participated in a press conference about the reinforcements of Tigres UANL and made a forceful revelation about the physical condition of Sebastián Córdova.

December 30, 2021 20:00

Miguel Herrera surprised the fans of Tigres UANL by revealing the state of Sebastián Córdova’s physique with a view to participating in the 2022 Clausura Tournament under his orders.

The Louse He managed to gain the services of one of his protected players during his time at Club América after a strong fight with Santiago Solari that led him to leave the club.

Faced with this situation, the Mexican strategist revealed details about the physical condition of the Mexican star who will wear number 17 for the following season to clean up his image from the previous season.

“If he didn’t play for his previous team, it’s a technical decision and I’m not getting involved in that. I brought him because of his blow with two feet, he seems to me a very complete boy, good technique and that is why we brought him in, ”he assured at a press conference.

“I found him very happy. The change looked good on him. Already meeting with his current colleagues and it is not that we recover it, but that it has the quality. It is constant in selection, “he assured.

Regarding recent reports of positive COVID cases, Herrera concluded: “Carlos had a COVID test and the antigen came out positive. He was ordered to do a PCR test and it must be assured. He is fine, he has no symptoms, but these days we have been tested to be well and get to the tournament well. Tomorrow they will tell us if it is confirmed or it was a false positive ”.