Ministry of Public Health: Cuba reports 328 positive cases to COVID-19 ›Information from Minsap› Granma

At the close of yesterday, December 29, 4 thousand 461 patients were admitted, 3 thousand 096 suspects, 349 under surveillance and 1,016 confirmed active.

For COVID-19, a total of 20 thousand 935 samples were made for surveillance during the day, with 328 being positive. The country accumulates 11 million 647 thousand 855 samples made and 965 thousand 571 positive.

Of the total number of cases (328): 222 were contacts of confirmed cases; 95; 11 without a specified source of infection. Of the 328 cases diagnosed, 159 were female and 169 male.

34.5% (113) of the 328 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 133 thousand 374, which represents 13.8% of those confirmed to date.

Of the 328 diagnosed cases, they belong to the age groups: under 20 years (46), 20 to 39 years (135), 40 to 59 years (101), 60 and over (46).

Residence by province and municipalities of confirmed cases:

Pinar del Río: 69 cases

Consolación del Sur: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Guane: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

La Palma: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Los Palacios: 5 (3 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 without a specified source of infection).

Pinar del Río: 14 (13 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

San Juan and Martínez: 10 (9 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

San Luis: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Sandino: 10 (7 contacts of confirmed cases and 3 imported).

Viñales: 21 (20 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Mugwort: 16 cases

Artemis: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Bauta: 4 (3 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Candelaria: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Guanajay: 2 (1 confirmed case contact and 1 imported).

Güira de Melena: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

San Antonio de los Baños: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Havana: 60 cases

Arroyo Naranjo: 6 (4 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported).

Cattlemen: 7 (5 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported).

Centro Habana: 8 (6 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported).

Cerro: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Cotorro: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

October 10: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Guanabacoa: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

East Havana: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Old Havana: 3 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

La Lisa: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Marianao: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Beach: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Plaza de La Revolución: 5 (4 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Mayabeque: 6 cases

Early morning: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Nueva Paz: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

San José de Las Lajas: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Killings: 12 cases

Cárdenas: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Colon: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Jovellanos: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Matanzas: 6 (5 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Cienfuegos: 6 cases

Cienfuegos: 5 (4 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Cumanayagua: 1 (imported).

Villa Clara: 4 cases

Cifuentes: 2 (1 contact with a confirmed case and 1 without a specified source of infection).

Ranchuelo: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Santa Clara: 1 (without specified source of infection).

Sancti Spíritus: 16 cases

Cabaiguán: 11 (9 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported).

Promotion: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Sancti Spíritus: 2 (1 contact with a confirmed case and 1 imported).

Taguasco: 1 (imported).

Trinidad: 1 (imported).

Ciego de Ávila: 33 cases

Chambas: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Ciego de Ávila: 2 (imported).

Florence: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Majagua: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Morón: 26 (imported).

Camaguey: 54 cases

Camagüey: 29 (16 contacts of confirmed cases and 13 imported).

Céspedes: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Esmeralda: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Florida: 4 (3 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Guáimaro: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Minas: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Nuevitas: 6 (5 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Santa Cruz del Sur: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Sierra de Cubitas: 1 (imported).

Las Tunas: 8 cases

Jobabo: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Las Tunas: 6 (3 contacts of confirmed cases and 3 imported).

Granma: 6 cases

Bartolomé Masó: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Bayamo: 1 (imported).

Guise: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Manzanillo: 1 (imported).

Holguín: 23 cases

Báguanos: 4 (1 confirmed case contact and 3 imported).

Banes: 2 (imported).

Gibara: 1 (without specified source of infection).

Holguín: 10 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 8 imported).

Rafael Freyre: 6 (1 contact with a confirmed case and 5 imported).

Santiago de Cuba: 4 cases

Guamá: 1 (without specified source of infection).

Santiago De Cuba: 3 (2 imported and 1 without a specified source of infection).

Guantanamo: 2 cases

Baracoa: 1 (imported).

Guantánamo: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Isla de La Juventud Special Municipality: 9 (4 contacts of confirmed cases, 1 imported and 4 without a specified source of infection).

Of the 965 thousand 571 patients diagnosed with the disease, 1016 remain hospitalized, of which 1 006 with stable clinical evolution. 8,322 deaths accumulate (1 in the day), lethality of 0.86% vs 1.92% in the world and 2.34% in the Americas; two evacuees, 55 returned to their countries, on the day there were 79 discharges, 956 thousand 176 recovered patients accumulate (99.0%). 10 confirmed patients are cared for in intensive therapies, 1 critical and 9 severe.

On the day, 1 deceased patient was reported. We deeply regret what happened and convey our condolences to his family and friends.

Residence by province of the deceased patient:

Matanzas: 1 deceased

Deceased by age groups:

Distribution by sex:

Main comorbidities:

Testicular tumor with brain metastasis: 1

Until December 29, 191 countries and 32 territories with COVID-19 cases are reported, the confirmed cases amount to 283 million 402 thousand 425 (+ 1 million 48 thousand 181) with 25 million 891 thousand 506 active cases and 5 million 434 thousand 319 deaths (+ 7,811) for a fatality of 1.92% (=).

In the Americas region, 103 million 840 thousand 843 confirmed cases are reported (+ 435 thousand 665), 36.64% of the total cases reported in the world, with 13 million 553 thousand 309 active cases and 2 million 431 thousand 17 deaths (+ 3 thousand 12) for a fatality of 2.34% (-0.01).