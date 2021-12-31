“Muma” Fernández makes his debut in a friendly match in Mexico, but Venados FC received a tremendous beating from Tigres

2021-12-30

A week after the start of the Clausura 2022, Tigres held their first friendly against Deer, club in which the Honduran participates Carlos “Muma” Fernández, but their debut was not happy at all, since they were thrashed 6-0 in the University Stadium in a closed-door meeting.

The catracho player left the ranks of the Motagua and he went to Mexican soccer to test his talent and today he was able to add his first 60 minutes.

The eleventh headline that he put Miguel Herrera It was: Nahuel Guzmán, Luis Rodríguez, Diego Reyes, Carlos Salcedo, Javier Aquino, Guido Pizarro, Florian Thauvin, Luis Quiñones, Sebastián Córdova, Nicolás López and André-Pierre Gignac.

The preparation meeting was organized in four periods of 30 minutes each and the catracho participated in two, this being his first presentation.