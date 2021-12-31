My horoscope for today December 30: Mhoni Seer’s predictions for your zodiac sign

Mexico City.- Today is Thursday, December 30, and to find out what the future will hold for you on this penultimate day of 2021, Mhoni Seer presents you the predictions for each Zodiac sign in the Today horoscopos. Read all the information here!

Aries

Sometimes your temperament can be somewhat forceful, passionate in defending your ideas and that could scare someone who will think that you are too impulsive. Show her your kind and generous face to surprise her.

Taurus

You love that they value what you do and more if it has to do with something related to art or communication, which you will achieve today. This public recognition will raise your self-esteem and it will come in handy.

Gemini

You turn to a future matter, so it is best to let yourself be carried away by destiny. It will not be against you, so wait for the events without nerves and with the greatest tranquility.

Cancer

The best of your day will come at night, when you are relaxed and dedicate yourself to taking care of yourself in any aspect, mainly in the physical. It will be gratifying and it will do you quite well.

Leo

You will plan a meeting with a person who attracts you but who has done the begging. Try to get someone, be it a trusted friend or friend, to help you make sure that this is the right time and place for everything to work perfectly.

Virgo

You will be in an excellent mood because someone will give you positive important news, which although it is not directly for you, will benefit you. The horizon clears and you can do something that you really wanted to do.

Libra

You will control a stress situation that could occur today, which is good for your present and for the future of your body. Take breaks during the day to rebalance yourself and don’t get carried away by the bad mood of others.

Scorpio

You will naturally talk about your most intimate experiences with someone you know will not judge you, which will be liberating. You will see that it is not strange what you feel and that you can do what you want.

Sagittarius

Always try to think about others, their expectations and their feelings, before doing or saying something that could hurt a person who is very fond of you. Be careful, which is what is best for you to avoid getting into trouble.

Capricorn

You will have to solve all your work pending before you go on a trip or take a short vacation before the end of the year, but that means that you will have to redouble your efforts on other issues, which you will achieve.

Aquarium

Today you will not be aware of what is annoying or uncomfortable for you; You’ll want to argue about controversial topics, but you’ll do better by taking a relaxing walk and forgetting about tense topics.

Pisces

Today you will want to do an interior cleaning and you will propose to end the year by leaving behind something from the past that you will no longer need. You will take an emotional step that will give you well-being and you will know what you must discard.

