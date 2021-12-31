NASA rocket launch will be visible from our area next week – Telemundo New York (47)

A NASA rocket launch scheduled for early January 2022 could be visible from New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and other states in the eastern United States, according to the federal space agency.

The launch, part of a mission designed to study the soft X-rays from space that regularly bombard Earth, will take place at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in eastern Virginia.

The special mission, officially called “Local Galaxy Diffuse X-rays” and dubbed DXL, is scheduled to begin when a rocket with a Black Brant IX probe lifts off sometime between 10 pm on January 4 and 2 am on January 5. January.

In case the launch is postponed, NASA has set backup launch days of January 5-17.

“Residents of the Mid-Atlantic region can watch the two-stage rocket launch,” NASA said.

States that could glimpse the rocket shortly after liftoff include Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

But the rocket launch can also be seen on a live video feed on Wallops’ YouTube site. Coverage is scheduled to begin at 9:40 p.m. on launch day.

NASA said the Wallops Visitor Center “will not be open for this mission.”

Scientists hope that the DXL mission will help them better understand the sources and characteristics of soft X-rays in space.

“While not harmful to humans on Earth, mild X-rays can produce changes in the Earth’s ionosphere that can disrupt radio communications and the accuracy of GPS navigation systems,” NASA said. “They have lower energy compared to hard X-rays, which are used in imaging for medical applications.”