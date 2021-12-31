Nation granted Formosa a subsidy for 120 million pesos for the completion of the nuclear medicine and radiotherapy center

Through resolution 2021-4096, the Ministry of Health of the Nation granted the province of Formosa a subsidy for 119,786,966.77 million pesos that will be allocated to the completion of the complementary works of the Nuclear Medicine Center Project and Radiotherapy “Dr. Nestor Kirchner ”.

The Minister of Health of the Nation, Carla Vizzotti, held a meeting yesterday with the governor of the province of Formosa, Gildo Insfrán, with the aim of finalizing the details of this financing that arose as a request when the head of the health portfolio visited the province and that will strengthen the provincial health system.

These funds are awarded within the framework of the strategic recommendations of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for hospitals to be an active part of the transformation of health systems towards universal health, as part of integrated networks of health services.

The Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy would thus have the technology and infrastructure necessary to carry out the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of various pathologies, such as oncology, cardiology and neurology.

The completion of the Center, achieved through the subsidy, will have a direct impact on the health of the local population, especially for those patients with specific diseases who will be able to access treatments and diagnoses in their province.