National Dialogue will continue in January with the Electoral Thematic Table

Santo Domingo, RD.

The Economic and Social Council, in its role as General Coordinator of the process of concertation of the Presidential Call for Dialogue for Reforms for Institutional Strengthening and Efficient Management of the State, reported that in January 2022 at least five new themed tables.

“On Tuesday, January 11 at 10 in the morning, the opening of the Electoral Thematic Table will be held in the Multipurpose Room of the Central Electoral Board, in which representatives of the Government, representatives of the Central Electoral Board and other bodies will participate. related to the electoral issue, the tripartite composition of the CES (labor, business and social) and the Political Parties recognized by the Central Electoral Board, ”the CES reported in a press release.

The president of the CES, Rafael Toribio, established direct contact with the heads of the state agencies that are in charge of enabling the Thematic Tables and after meetings they determined that the Transportation, Digital Transformation and Modernization of the State tables will be installed in January.

They indicated that the Economic and Social Council is waiting for the corresponding authorities to establish the start dates of the pending thematic tables.

“The CES Coordination, together with the governmental instances, will announce in due time the day, hour and place of installation of the tables that they are in charge of enabling,” they reported.

For the Electricity Issue, the Special Commission for the Electricity Pact will also join in early January with the resumption of its meetings. In this space, the representatives of the Political Parties of the Plenary of the Dialogue for Reforms will be incorporated.