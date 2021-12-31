Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina test positive for COVID-19

The family of Natti Natasha Y Raphy pina live complicated moments. A few days from what the producer was found guilty For two federal charges, he is now facing the contagion of coronavirus from his fiancée, the singer Natti Natasha and two of his four children; Antonio and Mia. In a press release, Pina and Natti’s team announced that both their son Rafael Jr. and the seven-month-old Vida Isabelle — the result of their relationship with Natti Natasha — were not infected and are under observation.

The message reads as follows: “Greetings everyone! We responsibly want to notify you that Natalia Gutiérrez, Rafael Pina, Antonio Pina and Mía Pina tested positive for Covid-19. Both Rafael Jr and Vida are currently very well and under strict supervision and we are awaiting any change in their health ”.

In the message posted on the couple’s accounts, all the people who have been in contact with them during the last two days are asked to please take a test to determine if they were infected or not.

“Please those people who have been close to us in the past 48 hours, we ask that they take the test and isolate themselves in quarantine. The COVID pandemic can touch anyone so do not lower your guard, protect yourself and put on your booster vaccine 🙏🏼 We love you. Pina Gutiérrez Family ”.

Pina’s legal situation

On December 22, Rafael Antonio Pina Nieves, better known as Raphy Pina, was found guilty of two federal charges for possession of weapons. The judge of the Federal Court of Puerto Rico indicated that the producer must remain under house arrest until April 1, 2022, the date on which he will be sentenced. According to the reports, Pina could receive up to 10 years for each position.

