New requirements to travel to Cuba announces MINSAP, as the pandemic soars

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) announced the tightening of sanitary measures for travelers arriving on the island, while Covid-19 cases soared for the sixth consecutive day.

According to Minister José Ángel Portal Miranda, As of next January 5, all travelers entering the country must show a mandatory negative PCR test, in addition to the already required vaccination certificate from their countries of origin with the full protocol applied.

Likewise, travelers arriving on the island from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Malawi and Eswatini will have to spend eight days of mandatory quarantine in a hotel for this purpose, assuming the costs of accommodation and transportation, the official said in a long text posted on his Facebook wall.

In the case of Cubans residing on the island who arrive in the country from any part of the world, In the case of not being vaccinated, they will have to undergo a PCR test at the point of entry to Cuba and spend a mandatory eight-day quarantine in a hotel, also assuming all costs.

The same eight-day quarantine will be mandatory for foreigners enrolled in international schools, scholarships or Cuban institutions, as well as for foreign technicians and collaborators. In his case, the isolation will be done in his institutions of residence. All of them will have a PCR on the seventh day of their arrival.

Portal Miranda indicated that sanitary control measures are also added within the country, such as the admission to hospitals of all travelers who test positive for the PCR test, of the confirmed autochthonous cases that are of risk or whose severity warrants it, as well as pregnant women and children under ten years of age.

“All direct contacts of these travelers will be isolated in designated centers in each territory, or at home, provided that the necessary conditions exist and compliance with this measure is guaranteed. Direct contacts of confirmed autochthonous cases will be isolated in their homes and if necessary they will do so institutionally, for a period of eight days, “he said.

Despite the fact that this week the Government has organized massive marches in various territories of the country in greeting to the arrival to power of Fidel Castro, Portal Miranda reported that “taking into account the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant and its presence in the country, there will be no massive activities that generate conglomerates of people. Small format activities will be maintained in compliance with the established sanitary measures “.

The minister reported that Between November 29 and December 25, 72 cases of the new variant have been identified in 12 provinces. “Most are imported cases, although patients who have been contacted by these have already been diagnosed,” he stressed.

Given the threat that this poses, he added, “It was decided to advance the vaccination schedule in all risk groups and territories. This decision also includes the possibility of receiving the booster dose starting three months after the last vaccination. “

Portal Miranda stressed that, After 13 consecutive weeks of decrease in virus infections on the Island, in the last week the diagnosis of patients increased by 34.8%.

“Nine were the territories that increased the numbers with respect to the previous week: Havana in 119; Ciego de Ávila at 33; Pinar del Río at 26; Matanzas in 18; Artemis at 14; Mayabeque at 11; Cienfuegos in nine; Guantanamo in six; and Camagüey in five “.

“Meanwhile, the highest number of confirmed ones corresponded to Havana (26.4%, with 167 cases); Holguín (12.7%, with 80 cases); Camagüey (9.8%, with 62 cases); Ciego de Ávila (9.7%, with 61 cases); Matanzas (9%, with 57 cases); and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud (7.3%, with 46 cases). 74 were concentrated in these six territories. 8% of new cases, “he said.

After that growth, Cuba once again exceeded 1,000 active cases with the disease on Thursday, after the MINSAP recognized 1,016 infected for the first time since November 26.

According to the official report on the health crisis, At the end of Wednesday, 328 were newly infected, while there was one death from that cause. Now there are 965,571 patients diagnosed with the disease since March 2020 and 8,322 deceased, according to official figures.