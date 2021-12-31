New Year 2022: colors to attract luck

Getty People seen taking their photo in front of a Happy New Year neon sign

2021 ends and on December 31 at midnight a cycle closes that for many could have been the best, but for others, perhaps, they do not even want to remember.

The year 2022 opens a new path in which many hope for prosperity, love, money and health, especially in these complex times that the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged us.

Faced with these circumstances, there are many people who put their faith, hope and positive energies in the year that is to come, and to leave behind all the bad things that may have happened, and call all the good things, it is not unnecessary to go to the helps that rituals offer us to attract good luck.

Many are the cabals and rites that take place on the night of December 31, and without a doubt one of the most used has to do with the clothing and the color to be used in the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s party.

What colors to use in clothing to attract luck?

• Yellow: This vibrant and resplendent color is the most used in this holiday. It has the connotation of abundance and wealth. Likewise, it highlights the joy and beauty of whoever wears it.

• Red: This stimulating color is credited with passion, intense feelings, energy, desire and sexuality. In all its shades it represents power, strength, vitality and attraction.

• Green: the color of nature, of life and therefore of hope, those who use it are calling for harmony, stability and progress. It is a color of healthy, organic and fertility meaning.

• Silver: It is a metallic color associated with the functional, the original, the elegant, the speed and the modernity, hence it means achieving success through innovation.

• Golden: Its flashes of yellow make it similar to the color of gold, therefore, money attracts wealth, success, fortune. It is a color of positive energy with which you can obtain spiritual and material wealth.

Meanings of other colors to ring in the New Year 2022

Now, if your desire is to dress in other colors with which you feel more comfortable, here we explain the meaning of other shades.

• Blue: It is a color of great favoritism among people. It is the color of the skies and the sea; with it we attract serenity, tranquility, and harmony.

• Orange: this color is invigorating and calls for creativity. Its meaning is tied to a new beginning.

• Pink: the color of the woman’s power and her femininity. It is a sweet, romantic, delicate color and of love and affection.

• Purple: it is a color of intuition that invites personal growth. Like their related tones, they are colors that connect with spirituality.

• White: It works to bring peace and harmony to the home, as well as to the life of each individual, excellent for achieving good health.

The color of intimate clothes: which one to wear?

• White: Use this color of underwear if you want your life during the next year to be marked by peace and harmony.

• Black: This color augurs luxury in your life. Plus, it’s about the color of elegance.

• Orange: In order not to be sad or start the year in a pessimistic way, wear this color and fill yourself with enthusiasm and vitality.

• Red: Wearing an undergarment of this color will bring love and passion into your life. In addition, it symbolizes desire and strength.

• Green: Hope, health, calm, protection and youth. Use this color and receive only good omens in this upcoming ‘New Year’.

• Pink: Wear pink underwear to attract romance during 2020. Some people also wear this color on Christmas Eve.

• Blue: This color is intended for those who have a project in mind and want to complete it next year. It is related to rationality and balance.





