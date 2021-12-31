New Year: this is how the world receives 2022 despite the rebound in omicron infections

Fireworks over the Acropolis in Athens, Greece.

Image source, Getty Images

Fireworks over the Acropolis in Athens, Greece, to celebrate the arrival of 2022.

Millions of people have already witnessed the New Year’s fireworks, while 2022 is gradually received in different parts of the world.

Image source, Getty Images

Fireworks in Sydney, the capital of Australia, over Port Jackson Bay.

The celebrations, however, continue to be different in some places in the face of the covid-19 pandemic, which since 2020 forces governments to establish restrictions to avoid contagion caused by crowds.

Image source, Getty Images

In Australia, 361,000 cases of covid-19 have been reported since the pandemic began.

One of the first countries in the world to welcome 2022 was Australia, where fireworks dominated the sky just over Sydney’s Port Jackson Bay.

Image source, Getty Images

New Year’s Eve celebration in Sydney, Australia.

Despite the pandemic, the smile of citizens can be seen in the images of the event.

