New Year: this is how the world receives 2022 despite the rebound in omicron infections

December 31, 2021, 19:58 GMT Updated 2 minutes

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Fireworks over the Acropolis in Athens, Greece, to celebrate the arrival of 2022.

Millions of people have already witnessed the New Year’s fireworks, while 2022 is gradually received in different parts of the world.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Fireworks in Sydney, the capital of Australia, over Port Jackson Bay.

The celebrations, however, continue to be different in some places in the face of the covid-19 pandemic, which since 2020 forces governments to establish restrictions to avoid contagion caused by crowds.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, In Australia, 361,000 cases of covid-19 have been reported since the pandemic began.

One of the first countries in the world to welcome 2022 was Australia, where fireworks dominated the sky just over Sydney’s Port Jackson Bay.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, New Year’s Eve celebration in Sydney, Australia.

Despite the pandemic, the smile of citizens can be seen in the images of the event.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, In Australia some people took to the streets, as in the city of Melboure.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Light show in Auckland, the capital of New Zealand.

By contrast, New Zealand greeted the New Year with only lights and avoided fireworks. The show aired in Auckland, the capital, from the Skytower.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Fireworks in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan.

Image source, Getty Images

In Taiwan there was a fireworks display in the Xinyi district of Taipei. As in Australia, people were also allowed to gather to witness the activity.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, In Japan, the population took to the streets and welcomed 2022 with colorful costumes and a strong police presence.

Meanwhile, in Tokyo, joy flooded the streets. People greeted 2022 gathered, especially in Shibuya, with colorful costumes, smiles and a strong police presence.

Image source, Getty Images

Image source, Yuichi yamazaki

The new year is greeted under a blanket of uncertainty, with the appearance of the new omicron variant, which is much more contagious than previous versions and spreads rapidly throughout the planet.

As of Thursday, 1,944,392 new cases of the virus were reported in the world.

Many governments fear that rising infections will overwhelm hospitals, although preliminary studies indicate that the omicron variant has milder effects than its predecessors.

This winter is also affected by the limitation of air travel, given the thousands of cancellations caused by the coronavirus, after affecting the crews of several airlines.