New Year: this is how the world receives 2022 despite the rebound in omicron infections

Millions of people have already witnessed the New Year’s fireworks, while 2022 is gradually received in different parts of the world.
The celebrations, however, continue to be different in some places in the face of the covid-19 pandemic, which since 2020 forces governments to establish restrictions to avoid contagion caused by crowds.
One of the first countries in the world to welcome 2022 was Australia, where fireworks dominated the sky just over Sydney’s Port Jackson Bay.
Despite the pandemic, the smile of citizens can be seen in the images of the event.
By contrast, New Zealand greeted the New Year with only lights and avoided fireworks. The show aired in Auckland, the capital, from the Skytower.
In Taiwan there was a fireworks display in the Xinyi district of Taipei. As in Australia, people were also allowed to gather to witness the activity.
Meanwhile, in Tokyo, joy flooded the streets. People greeted 2022 gathered, especially in Shibuya, with colorful costumes, smiles and a strong police presence.
The new year is greeted under a blanket of uncertainty, with the appearance of the new omicron variant, which is much more contagious than previous versions and spreads rapidly throughout the planet.
As of Thursday, 1,944,392 new cases of the virus were reported in the world.
Many governments fear that rising infections will overwhelm hospitals, although preliminary studies indicate that the omicron variant has milder effects than its predecessors.
This winter is also affected by the limitation of air travel, given the thousands of cancellations caused by the coronavirus, after affecting the crews of several airlines.
