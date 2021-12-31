New York acquires 184 Mustang Mach-E for official use

New York City is taking efficiency and carbon footprint very seriously. And for this, they have announced that they will buy a fleet of 184 fully electric Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles, which will be used by the authorities and emergency services.

In particular, the Mustang Mach-E will arrive at the New York Police Department, the Department of Parks and Recreation, the Office of the Medical Examiner, the Department of Environmental Protection, the Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Corrections. And these 184 electric cars will be part of a much larger fleet: 1,250 vehicles that will join the city’s operation in 2022.

These cars, yes, will not be operational soon, but will be added to the city’s fleet only on June 30, 2022. And the acquisition is part of an investment of $ 420 million dollars that is focused on reducing emissions that are generated and take a new step to become a carbon neutral city.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a compact SUV with a range of motion of up to 300 miles (483 kilometers) on a single charge, thanks to its 68-88 kWh battery. And its manufacture is relatively recent, since it was only introduced at the beginning of the year 2021 as the first electric vehicle of the firm designed like that from scratch, without having been a gasoline car before and modified on the way to make it electric.

These Mustang Mach-E will join the 250 Tesla Model 3 that the city also acquired recently, to begin to replace and permanently leave behind its vehicles that use fossil fuels.

