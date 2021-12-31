One more year comes to an end.

By the end of 2021, the traditional Times Square celebration returns to New York, although with certain security measures in the face of the increase in coronavirus cases.

Unlike pre-pandemic years, The New Year’s Eve event in Times Square will be held on a smaller scale, as only 15,000 attendees will be admitted and all must have proof of full vaccination and wear masks or face masks. Those who “cannot be vaccinated due to a disability” must show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to the celebration.

New York Countdown: How To Watch Times Square New Years Celebration Live Online

If you wish enjoy the New Year’s celebration in Times Square from the comfort of your home, you can do it without any problem, as several television networks will broadcast the event through various specials.

In NBC, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to offer coverage until 10:00 pm to later give way to the special of Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, who will take over from Miami.

Ryan Seacrest will host “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve” from ABC, program that will feature musical performances by Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker from Los Angeles, while Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will be in charge of the event of CNN, where Katy Perry will make a special presentation from Las Vegas.

The celebrations will begin at 6:00 pm in Times Square and, if you prefer, you can also follow Stream online, completely live, from the Times Square Alliance, or watch them on streaming services like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, or Peacock.