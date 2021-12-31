NFL; Baker Mayfield received death threats after losing to Packers

Editorial Mediotiempo

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily received death threats after his team fell to the Green Bay Packers (No. 1 seed in the NFC). The QB’s wife expressed her displeasure and pity for those who write comments of such magnitude.

“I pray for all of you who think of this kind of thing and even go so far as to write it down”, it was the ones who declared Emily Mayfield through her Instagram account. Consequently, Baker commented on this during a digital press conference.

“It’s difficult when one of your loved ones is involved, she cannot change the results on the field of the game. We live in a society where there are many people behind a keyboard What do they do empty threats and it is very ignorant of them when they involve people who have nothing to do with gambling.

We need wins in our final two games and help in two others to clinch a 2nd straight year in the playoffs – Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 30, 2021

When they talk about taking their own life or taking the life of someone else, for me it is ignorance. I try not to listen to those people because they are not the type of people who would listen regardless of whether they were good or bad comments. You have to wear it one day at a time and know that the important thing is your family. It’s really nothing new to us. “, said the NFL quarterback.

Death threats are the unjustified reflection of a “hobby” bothered by the poor performances that the QB It has shown in recent weeks. Baker mayfield carries 2,825 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Four of these interceptions were at crucial moments against the Green Bay Packers.