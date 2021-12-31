Nicolás Castillo will continue in Liga MX

While in Pumas lament for the lack of reinforcements and those who will not arrive, the rest of the teams of the MX League he continues to add names to his squads and there is a former university footballer who moved from Mexico City to the north of the country.

During this transfer market, many names were called to reinforce the auriauzul squad. However, one of those that did not sound was that of Nicolás Castillo, who comes from two complicated years on a personal level and in which he could not demonstrate his quality in the American attack.

The Chilean striker suffered a tear that had to be intervened, but said intervention led to more complications that almost put an end to his career as a professional footballer. With long months of recovery, the Chilean never again earned a place in America’s 11th starter and, in early December, the Eagles announced that their bond with the club had ended.

Since then, the forward’s future was a mystery, until a few minutes ago. Although rumors indicated that he would continue in Liga MX, there was no certainty that this would be the case, but Necaxa made him official as a new player on his team through Twitter: “As you have already seen in #AppNecaxa, we make it official that Nicolás Castillo will be part of our squad for # Clausura2022. Come on, @ Castillo30__!”.

Although seeing former players of Pumas moving to other local soccer teams always leaves a bitter taste, in this case there would be no problems, since the fans did not ask for the South American forward nor was he close to joining the team, mostly because of his football situation, as he has played very little in the last few years, so it wouldn’t have been a good investment.