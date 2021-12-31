Noelia faces Joe Carollo for recklessness against omicron

Noelia faces Joe Carollo for recklessness at event | Instagram

Faced with the recklessness of the Miami commissioner Joe carollo for the party of New Year’s celebration, which has not been canceled despite the new infections due to the variant of the virus that caused the pandemic, the singer and influential businesswoman Noelia has decided to face it.

Through a publication, the famous singer decided to take action on the matter, since she has decided to expose the Miami commissioner, after the unconditional support that he gave her, it seems that she has betrayed her trust.

This is not the first time that someone pays badly to NoeliaHe made the solid decision to confront it and no longer allow himself to be faced with slander and injustice, so now he is going to expose it without hesitation.

It may interest you: Kim Kardashian could be a neighbor of her ex-husband Kanye West

As you may remember, the interpreter of “Candela” was one of the guest stars for the New Year’s celebration this December 31st, at the event that Carollo’s office was organizing in Bayfront park, Miami which is where the businesswoman currently resides.

However, before the news of the new infections in the United States he decided to cancel his participation, by means of a video for 7 days, hoping that the event would also be canceled to prevent thousands of people from getting infected, since the place has a capacity for 70 thousand people.

Noelia always cares about her audience, especially that of Miami | Instagram noeliaofficial



For a couple of weeks, a new variant of the virus has been announced in the media, that despite having the two vaccines a contagion is possible again, so it was decided that we should be given a third vaccine as a booster.

Despite the warnings not only from Noelia if not also from the health authorities, the Miami commissioner decided to go ahead with the event.

If for this man not being a gentleman is so easy, abusing friendship, behaving like a jerk wanting to make me look bad … imagine how political it really is? … “Noelia wrote.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE FULL PUBLICATION.

It seems that the politician whom the singer supported since her candidacy and celebrated her triumph with him, has decided to put aside her help and begin to speak ill of her, which obviously the reckless businesswoman did not like at all.

According to what is written in his publication, the commissioner wants to “expose” Noelia with certain private conversations, which obviously as she indicates are edited, without knowing that he himself has more to lose.

There are several accusations and criticisms against him that could leave him in a bad way in front of society, something that no politician would like to be in his position, it is something that he did not prevent and that Noelia is now determined to expose.

When the only thing he is, is another liar politician, who along with his wife … They use the budget they have at their leisure … “Noelia commented.

Having betrayed the singer’s trust and wanting to make her look like the villain will surely cost the commissioner dearly, because now he will be the one who is exposed to the Miami public.