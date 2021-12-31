Octavio Ocaña, Nerea Godínez’s message two months away

Octavio Ocaña, the bleak message two months after his departure | Instagram

Two months after the departure of the beloved Vecinos actor Octavio Ocaña, his girlfriend Nerea Godínez broke many hearts by sharing a devastating message on social networks.

Whoever was the fiancée of the actor who gave life to Benito Rivers at the time of his death decided to visit him in his grave at the Resinto Memorial in Villahermosa, Tabasco two months after his departure and shared the moment on social networks.

Along with the photograph in which you can see Nerea Godínez in front of the tomb of Octavio Ocana, the young woman shared strong words that would make even the strongest heart sad.

Benito’s fiancée shared that when he left, Tavo left an intense pain in her and that there is not a day in which he does not stop crying, questioning why the love of his life died, in addition to describing him as irreplaceable.

Daddy and 2 months since you left us and there are days when I still do not believe it, I continue to deny your departure and I don’t know if one day I can understand and calm a little this intense pain that you left in me … in all … you should of To be here in your beautiful Tabasco with us, that was the plan, now I have to come to see you in the worst way .

Octavio Ocaña, the bleak message two months after his departure. Photo: Instagram.



Nerea Godínez shared that this was the worst way to visit Octavio Ocaña (in the pantheon) and that there are still days when he is in denial and does not accept that Tavo is no longer there. He also shared how much his son misses the celebrity.

There is not a day that I do not drown in tears wondering why you? .. why us? … our plans and dreams remain in that, in dreams … and I would like to fulfill them for you, but how? With what desire?

Godínez indicated that he would like to meet the goals they had as a couple and family and that in the plans of Octavio Ocana it was to be together in his beloved Villahermosa.

The young woman spoke a lot about the life together they were planning and how everything “fell apart” after Ocaña’s departure. Let us remember that unfortunate he died in unclear situations and in which the authority was intruded. Meanwhile, the Pérez Ocaña family continues its struggle to clarify the facts and expose those responsible.