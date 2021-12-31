‘Omicron may be the light at the end of the tunnel,’ say Israeli doctors

Given that nearly 60% of those who test positive for omicron have no symptoms, Lahad said, “it looks like it’s not a disaster.”

INTERNATIONAL DRAFTING.- Zvika Granot and Amnon Lahad, doctors from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, suggest that the new strain has characteristics that could mark the end of the pandemic; as it has proven to be more contagious, but less aggressive.

In a talk with international journalists, specialists indicate that the omicron variant is not a disaster and may even signal the culmination of the health crisis caused by covid-19.

According to what they claimed, omicron is more contagious than the delta variant, but less aggressive.

“Generally, viruses that are very aggressive are not very infectious and viruses that are very infectious are not very aggressive,” said Granot, who directs the Laboratory of Cancer Research and Development Biology at the Hebrew University.

“We have been living with covid-19 for two years and we have seen new variants appear. By definition, a new variant is more infectious than the previous variant, ”he added.

“In fact, the omicron variant is more infectious than the delta and is outperforming it, but is it more aggressive? This still needs more research, but at least according to the World Health Organization, there were no deaths from the omicron variant worldwide until last week, that will certainly change, but if you look at it from a pandemic point of view, the end will come when we have a highly infectious variant with very mild symptoms ”, the renowned Israeli specialists analyzed.

Meanwhile, Lahad said that if we look further, we see that although there is an increase in positive PCR tests, the number of serious cases is decreasing or at least stable. “

“In South Africa, we see the same even though their vaccination rate is much lower than Israel’s, and we are starting to see the same in Britain. So we have one more catastrophe in public opinion than in what is really happening in emergency rooms and primary care clinics ”, affirmed the also director of the Department of Family Medicine of the Hebrew University, the National Committee of Primary Care and the Jerusalem district of Clalit HMO.

Given that nearly 60% of those who test positive for Omicron have no symptoms, Lahad said, “it seems like it’s not a disaster.”

Granot added: “Because it is very contagious, many people will become infected, but they will have a runny nose and maybe a fever for a couple of days and then go back to their normal lives.” When this happens, the vast majority become infected, overcome it, and develop true herd immunity. So, in some respects, Ómicron can be the light at the end of the tunnel. “