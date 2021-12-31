organize your photos offline with Google’s lightweight app

Related news

Google has a good number of applications and services that you can download on Google Play, and from time to time, the company announces new releases that come to be one more option in the store. Now, with the release of Android 12 Go, the company has also released Gallery Go, an offline gallery application with which you can organize all your photos in the purest Google Photos style, but without the cloud functions that it has.

Manage your photos offline

Gallery Go

Gallery Go has a interface similar to that of Google Photos and other platforms of the American company, characterized by its simplicity and cleanliness. It is extremely intuitive and simple, as well as working totally local.

And it is that, it is not a reduced version of the company’s image and video cloud storage service, but a totally independent gallery application that It does not require an account or connection.

Gallery Go Bin

On the main screen you will find a timeline with all the photos on your device, While if you click on the folder button located at the bottom, it will take you to a section where you will be able to see that you are sorted to differentiate the origin of the photographs.

In the options section of the application you can set dark mode, and you can also access the photos that you have deleted thanks to the trash can utility.

Movies on Gallery Go

If you are looking for a gallery app that works fast and that does not require any account or subscription, It is a great option that you can give a try and that also will not take up too much space on the device.

How to download on Google Play

You can download Gallery Go on Google Play for free. It works locally and there are no in-app purchases.

