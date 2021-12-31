Pedro Troglio will debut with San Lorenzo in spectacular tournament

Pedro Troglio, former technician of the Olympia, He will not have it easy at all in what will be his first games in 2022 as technical director of San Lorenzo de Argentina.

The former Olympic squad will start the preseason with his new team next Tuesday, January 4 where he will seek the objective of making the Raven resurface.

When will Troglio’s debut with San Lorenzo be? That is the question that many ask themselves.

The charismatic coach will have to travel with the Barça team from Argentina to play the Summer Tournament, competition that will feature the presence of the biggest cubes in Argentine football.

In addition to San Lorenzo, the Argentine clubs Boca Juniors, Independiente and Talleres de Córdoba will be present. To that is added that Colo Colo and the University of Chile have been invited for said tournament.

The mini tournament will be played from January 14 to 25 in Argentina and the six teams will be divided into two zones, where they will play everyone against everyone.

Boca will share zone A with Chileans Colo-Colo and Universidad de Chile, while Independiente, San Lorenzo and Talleres will be part of B.

The winners of each group will meet in the grand final, scheduled for Tuesday 25.

In the calendar it is agreed that San Lorenzo will play its first game on January 15 against Independiente in a game that will mark the premiere of Pedro Troglio.