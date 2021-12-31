Peruvian national team: the call to play the friendlies against Panama and Jamaica in January | PHOTO | NCZD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

The Peruvian team released this Thursday the list of summoned to face the friendly matches against Panama and Jamaica with a view to the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. There are 15 local players who were included in the roster presented by coach Ricardo Gareca.

“The aforementioned players will start training from this Tuesday, January 4 in the morning”, details the official note shared in the Peruvian Football Federation. Likewise, the sports institution pointed out that there is a group of soccer players who are active abroad, who will attend the Videna as guests.

“Some players from foreign clubs as guests while the authorizations are coordinated with their respective institutions. They include: Pedro Gallese, Alexander Callens, Edison Flores, Marcos López, Sergio Peña, Yordy Reyna, Andy Polo and Yoshimar Yotún“, clarified the FPF.

The call of the Peruvian team to face Panama and Jamaica. (Photo: FPF)

La Blanquirroja will be measured on Sunday, January 16, against Panama and on Thursday, January 20, against Jamaica. Both commitments are scheduled at the National Stadium. After that, on Friday 28, the Bicolor will face Colombia in Barranquilla and on Tuesday, February 1, Ecuador. Both matches will be for the Playoffs.

In addition to the clashes against the ‘Cafeteros’ and the ‘Tricolor’, the ‘Tigre’ Gareca team must still visit Uruguay in Montevideo and receive Paraguay in Lima. For now, the Peruvian team will start 2022 in the position that gives a chance to go to the World Cup through the playoffs (only match against an Asian rival and on neutral ground).

Peruvian national team: squad list

Goalkeepers: José Carvallo, Ángelo Campos

Defenders: Aldo Corzo, Jhilmar Lora, Christian Ramos, Gianfranco Chávez, Renzo Garcés, Nilson Loyola

Flyers: Josepmir Ballón, Jesús Castillo, Horacio Calcaterra, Christofer González, Oslimg Mora.

Forwards: Alex Valera, Jefferson Farfán.