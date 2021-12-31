Pierluisi makes the administration of reinforcement compulsory for emergency personnel, restaurants and other businesses

As announced on December 22, the governor Pedro Pierluisi also signed on the afternoon of today, Friday, the Executive Order 2021-087 which states that The first responders of the government of Puerto Rico must comply by January 31, 2022 with the administration of their booster dose against the COVID-19.

The executive order, which will take effect immediately, also includes personnel working in restaurants, bars, supermarkets and other related businesses..

La Fortaleza indicated, through written communication, that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the variant omicron is the predominant one in the United States, as 73 percent of new infections show the genetic sequence of the strain

This represents a nearly six-fold increase compared to the rate of infections in a single week. The federal agency also stressed the importance of vaccination and the administration of booster doses to protect themselves and reduce the possibility that the disease in infected people will progress to a severe degree.

“Based on scientific and medical evidence that promotes the need for booster doses against COVID-19, it is necessary to encourage it in public security personnel and among other private sectors, to guarantee the continuity of its services and that its staff is available to attend to any emergency, “said Pierluisi through written statements.

The executive decree includes the staff of the Department of Public Safety (DSP) and its businesses such as the Puerto Rico Police, the Fire Department, the Medical Emergency Corps, the State Agency for Emergency Management and Disaster Administration, the 9-1-1 Emergency System and the Department of Special Investigations.

In addition, custodial officers from the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation (DCR) —and any other responders indicated by the Health Department– they will also need to complete the booster dose as appropriate, either Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

On the other hand, The executive order also mandates the booster dose for people over 18 years of age who work in restaurants, fast food establishments, terraces of food restaurants (food courts) and coffee shops.

In addition, The order includes personnel over 18 years of age who work in bars, hammocks, cafeterias, sports bars (sport bars), supermarkets, grocery stores and gas stations.

Both for first responders and personnel in restaurants and other businesses, if the person is still unable to receive the booster dose – either because they are not yet fit or due to some other condition – they should comply with the booster dose as soon as they can and it will have a term of 30 days from when it is suitable or since the condition ceases.

The booster dose against COVID-19, as defined by the CDC, refers to the subsequent dose of the vaccine that was administered to the person and whose purpose is to improve or restore the protection of the primary vaccination that could have been diminished with the weather.