Pierluisi orders a business closure and prohibition from 12:00 am to 5:00 am

In order to control the sustained increase in the positivity rate of COVID-19, the governor Pedro Pierluisi signed today, Friday, a new executive order that establishes that All private businesses that serve the public must remain closed from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m., a period in which a dry law was also established..

What’s more, All mass activity of over 250 people is prohibited, either inside or outside of any facility.

This executive order will take effect as of next Tuesday, January 4, and will be effective until Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

“As a measure to control COVID-19 infections, the closure is ordered during the hours of 12:00 am to 5:00 am of all private operations that serve the public, including, but not limited to, those that are commercial, professional , non-professionals, consumer services, sales, financial, recreation or entertainment, sports, among others ”, reads the Executive Order 2021-086.

Pierluisi warned that he will soon issue a new executive order to require citizens to come to receive their booster dose against the virus.

The order signed today exempts from closure to private operations that do not serve the public such as: commercial, industrial, manufacturing, construction, distribution, agricultural, agricultural and administrative services, among others.

They will also be exempt from closing:

– Gas stations

-Supermarkets

– Health centers and hospitals

– Pharmacies, pharmaceuticals and bioscience facilities

– Vaccination centers and tracking centers

– Clinical laboratories

“The measures that we establish through this executive order seek to support the efforts of citizens to continue fighting against this virus. We all want the contagions to decrease and that we can protect our children and young people so that they return safely to schools, so these restrictions are necessary. As I have said, I will continue to be attentive and vigilant to the rebound in cases that we have on the island to establish any additional measures that may be necessary, ”the governor warned.

Look at the document:

Executive Order 2021-086 by El Nuevo Día on Scribd

At the same time, he recalled that regardless of the restrictions, citizens must continue to take measures that protect their individual and collective health, for which he recalled the need for them to come to receive their booster dose.

“They are simple measures that have been shown to be effective and require minimal effort on the part of each person. Let us remain cautious during this festive season and celebrate with caution, with a primary focus on protecting both ourselves and our loved ones, ”Pierluisi said.