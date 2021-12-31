Police get ready for New Year’s Eve event in Times Square | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

presented by gorayeb, thepeople’s lawyers.♪Adriana: precisely, with this2022, the cop of new yorkprepares to protect usall and possible facts ofviolence. peter ortegaspoke with a spokesperson aboutthe plan of the celebration ofNew Years in Times Square.peter: we are in times square,the cops updated on thepreparation of the celebrationof the year. to know thisplan, we talked to himSergeant Carlos Nieves, Spokespersonfrom the police department.>> this year from officialwe are going to have officerscivilian clothes.peter: the audience is givenfor safety in terms ofviolence and acts of review.what can you say about this?>> the intelligence unitis monitoring what happens,not just new york, butall over the world.the nypd has 14 detective isin different parts of the world,we are and monitoring me.at the moment there is no threatcredible against the city.peter: to attend thiscelebration nothing should presentyour card goes nacón. forcourse, an identificationalida and wear a mask.>> it is incredible to have happeneda time as brave as thepandemic, where did we dowhat was going to happen tomorrow. morninga triumph is celebrated,fortunately thescience and has allowedlet’s go back.Peter: How are you going to checktomorrow the points?>> we are going to have eight inputs,there will be officers at oneuniformed, they will bechecking the people whoenter the area. if they come, nobring backpacks or refrigerators orthings there.Peter: The cop said they have