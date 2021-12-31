Price of the dollar today, December 31, peso closes with a loss

Admin 6 hours ago Business Leave a comment 30 Views

Today Friday, December 31, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.4913 per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso falls 3 cents in the exchange rate to stand at 20.5075 per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

In a session with few changes and low volume of exchanges, the peso ended up breaking its hot streak that failed to connect 4 days on New Year’s Eve. So it closed with losses in the session, and in the year.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the local currency closed in 2021 with a depreciation compared to the end of the previous year and in the course of it fluctuated between a minimum level reached on January 21 with 19.5436 pesos per unit and a ceiling imposed last month on November 26 with an exchange rate of 22.1550 pesos per dollar.

Price of the dollar in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $ 20.5075- Sale: $ 20.5075
  • HSBC: Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 20.84
  • Banamex: Buy: $ 19.87 – Sale: $ 21.02
  • Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.84 – Sale: $ 20.74
  • Banorte: Buy: $ 19.35 – Sale: $ 20.75
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.40 – Sale: $ 21.40
  • IXE: Buy: $ 19.35 – Sale: $ 20.75
  • Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10
  • Monex: Buy: $ 20.11 – Sale: $ 21.11
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.60 – Sale: $ 20.19
  • Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.00
  • Santander: Buy: $ 19.54 – Sale: $ 21.07
  • Exchange: Buy: $ 19.99 – Sale: $ 21.00
  • Banregio: Buy: $ 19.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 45,897.6 with a downward trend in real time.

We reward you to read Price of the dollar today Friday, peso starts session with appreciation

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.32 pesos, for $ 27.72 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com on a daily basis.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Alleged extortionists demanded 5 million pesos from a store manager

Juarez City.– Three alleged extortionists who threatened the manager of a convenience store to demand …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved