Prince William wants to dedicate some of the properties he will inherit from his father to the homeless

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Charles and Elizabeth II at a G7 welcome event (Reuters)

Prince William, 39, he plans to use some of the buildings he will inherit from his father to help the homeless. According to the newspaper The Telegraph, The Duke of Cambridge has asked his team to investigate a way that the buildings that are part of the Duchy of Cornwall can serve to help the most vulnerable.

Founded by Edward III in 1337, the prosperous Duchy of Cornwall is a collection of land and other property that is passed from heir to the throne to heir. At present, it serves to finance both the activity of the prince Charles of England as that of William’s family, who once his father ascends the throne will automatically inherit the duchy.

Carlos has a commercial portfolio of 18 properties valued at 124 million pounds.

“The Duke of Cambridge is interested in finding a way to help alleviate the homeless situation.”, Quotes the Telegraph to a source, who ensures that the project is in the research phase.

Members of the British royal family regularly face criticism for sponsoring charities and delivering speeches on environmental and social issues, while living in great palaces with inherited fortunes.

The Duke of Cambridge at “The Passage” shelter, London, 2019 (Reuters)

It is understood that Prince William has been considering how to leverage his father’s legacy to make use of the Duchy’s buildings for several years, and has been particularly concerned about the problems faced by homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Duke of Cambridge’s interest in helping the homeless dates back to 1993, when his mother, Princess Diana, brought both him and Prince Harry to The Passage shelter. You are now a sponsor of the charity, which helps up to 200 people a day in London, and Centrepoint, a charity that supports homeless people.

“Centrepoint was one of the first charities I became a sponsor of, back in 2005,” declared the prince at an event in 2019. “I chose to do it because visiting the facilities with my mother had a lasting impact on me as a child. . How important it is to ensure that everyone in our society, especially the poorest, is treated with respect, dignity and kindness, and they are given opportunities to develop their potential in life ”.

The Dukes of Cambridge at the Earthshot Prize Awards (Reuters)

In December 2009, the Duke of Cambridge slept on the streets of London to raise funds to help raise awareness of the homeless situation. “I was very impressed by the people I met and the difficulties they suffer. I grew up in a palace, and seeing the opposite side, where others face such great challenges, was a very powerful thing to see when I was young.”.

In September, he gave a speech at a celebration of The Passage’s 40th anniversary, saying: “The last 18 months of the pandemic have shown us how much we depend on each other to survive and how strong our communities can be. when we work together to get things done. As we emerge from the pandemic, we now need to continue that collaboration to prevent and end homelessness. “

Charity Shelter has estimated that, prior to the pandemic, there were 280,000 people in England who are homeless or in temporary housing.

Keep reading:

“The Crown”: Dominic West’s son in real life will be Prince William

Prince William’s fierce and unexpected criticism of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk

Prince William revealed that he suffered from a deep depression: “I felt like the whole world was dying.”