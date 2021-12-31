Pumas closed the preseason with a win over Cruz Azul

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12/31/2021 13:48:46





Cruz Azul and Pumas They closed their preseason for the Closing 2022 with a friendly match at the facilities of Quarry, where the Machine took the opportunity to give minutes to its reinforcements and the University students to give continuity to the scheme that closed the Opening 2021 Some weeks ago.

The duel ended with a 1-0 victory for Pumas thanks to the goal scored by Juan Dinenno in the third quarter of the game. It should be remembered that to take advantage of the duel, four 30-minute halves were played.

In this way, the university students achieved their second preseason victory after their first game was a 3-0 victory against Pumas Tabasco, of the Expansion League. In that first duel the scorers were José Rogerio, Alek Álvarez and Juan González.

Meanwhile, the Celestial Machine took advantage of the quarry duel to give its new players minutes. In this way, coach Juan Reynoso gave Uriel Antuna and the winger minutes. Alejandro mayorga.

Pumas debuts at the Closing 2022 on January 9 against Toluca in the Nemesio Diez Stadium, while Blue Cross faces Tijuana at the Azteca Stadium on January 8.