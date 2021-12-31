Quit your job and become a billionaire with a coffee-making robot

Leaving a job is always a risky situation, more if possible when it is not to start in another and it seeks to undertake in a sector little explored. The low supply can be positive, but there is also the possibility of taking a hard blow. In the case of Keith Tan, 41, it was the first of the assumptions: the business of robots that make coffee has made you a millionaire.

It was in 2015 when he decided quit your job as a financial manager to turn his life around. “I was working and I thought: this is my chance, I have to do something, build something for myselfIt was then that he created his own chain of coffee shops. He located them in strategic locations in Singapore and Japan: offices, airports and stations of means of transport.

The surprise for customers entering the establishment was that there were no human personnel. “Where are the waiters?”they wondered then. In its place there was only a machine named ‘Her’. The robot is capable of prepare, in just seconds, up to 300 combinations of coffees, From a cappuccino up to a latte and even slushies of different flavors.

Almost 5,000 coffees a day

This machine, which has a robotic arm, It is operational 24 hours a day and is capable of serving about 200 units per hour.a, which is quadruple the performance of an average waiter. Thus, the daily total amounts to 4,800 coffees. This efficiency implies a direct effect on the price for the consumer: It costs $ 3, for the average price of $ 4.5 in Singapore.

Its maintenance is also simple: you only need fresh milk and coffee beans every 360 orders. After three years of hard work from the company founded by Tan, Crown Digital, and after partnering with Techman Robot, the machine saw the light in 2018. Thanks to many hours of work, She is able to resolve spills and internal faults remotely.

Increase due to the pandemic

The idea was already in operation before the arrival of COVID, but this was a factor that enhanced its use. The restrictions and confinements made consumers grow in interest in this type of technology. “There are times when you just want speed, consistency and ease of ordering, and that’s where robotics can really come in, “says its creator.

Since its market entry, the Crown Digital device is present in 1,657 train stations and 30 metro stations: every day more than 18 million travelers can enjoy the coffee they want in just a few seconds. However, the question arises as to whether this robotization of the processes can end the work of humans in this sector.

According to him the World Economic Forum, it is estimated that this automation will displace close to 85 million jobs by 2025. However, as a result of this increased technology, about 97 million jobs will be created for its maintenance and development for the same period of time, continuing a trend that has been repeated several times throughout history.