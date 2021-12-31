Redmi Note 8 2021, analysis and opinion | Technology

I have to admit that the analysis of the Redmi Note 8 2021 is, perhaps, the strangest I have faced this year in which we have had a lot of devices.

Of 256 analyzes that we have done throughout the year, 257 with this one, the one in this terminal is, perhaps, the easiest Because it is a mobile that, really, we already knew since 2019, but that is also complicated because it is necessary to answer two questions.

The first is … “why”. Why Xiaomi launches a phone that is, 99%, just like two years ago when we are in a segment that is advancing by leaps and bounds. The second is, once the launch is assumed, answering the “for whom is this Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021”.

And, precisely, to that last one we are going to try to answer in this review with which we say goodbye to the year and we get into the middle of 2022.

Redmi Note 8 2021 Screen 6.3 “IPS panel | 500 nit brightness | 2,340 x 1,080 pixel resolution | 409 dpi | 19.5: 9 aspect ratio | Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Mediatek G85 RAM 4GB Storage 128 GB eMMC 5.1 Main Chambers 48 Mpx f / 1.8 main | 8MP f / 2.2 wide angle | 2 Mpx f / 2.4 macro | 2MP f / 2.4 depth Frontal camera 13 Mpx f / 2.0 Battery 4,000 mAh | 18 W load | 22.5W charger in the box Operating system Android 11 + MIUI 12.5 Dimensions and weight 158.3 x 75.3 x 8.4 mm | 190 grams Price About 180 euros Amazon

Good design and interesting display, but reminiscent of 2019

Xiaomi did a very good job in 2019 with the design of this model. The frames were suitable for their time, they had a thickness of 8.4 millimeters which was not bad, a weight of 190 grams which was also adequate and the best: a glass back.

The new model is identical in terms of design (and in many other things, as we will see below) and benefits from that great work a couple of years ago.

The mobile continues to sit great in the hand thanks to that rear that has a flat finish that, really, makes the mobile seem of a higher category than the one it really belongs to.

We have headphone jack at the bottom (the best location, in my opinion), a slot in which we can put a microSD and two SIMs at the same time, USB-C and the traditional infrared emitter at the top.

I like the design, as I say, but it has things from the past that, perhaps, should have been rethought in this release.

One is the fingerprint reader. It is well located in the rear, but it does not have the speed of a capacitive reader of this year and, in addition, it is slightly inserted inwards, so sometimes I do not place my finger correctly.

The other holdover from 2019 is the Redmi logo on the chin. My chin does not bother me, in fact there are current mobiles with that area even wider, but I don’t like to see the brand of the phone there.

The screen, however, I think has held up well over the years. It is not by far the best screen in its price range, but we have a good IPS panel with 60 Hz refresh and FullHD + resolution.

Viewing angles are correct, the touch experience is also, and I like the color rendering for gaming and viewing content.

Now, although I think the panel complies, I think that for the price we handle, 90 Hz would have been convenient to give the system a little more smoothness on some occasions.

What doesn’t convince me is the brightness. And it is that, we have 500 nits according to Xiaomi that remain in an average of 853 lux with a deviation of 19.9 lux according to our measurements.

It is not bad at all in its price range and I was actually very surprised by the measurement, but something I did not like too much is that sometimes the automatic brightness sensor goes a bit crazy and does not adjust the brightness in ambient light, usually having to turn it up a bit manually.

The sound, however, I think in its price range is correct. We have mono sound, something strange in this year where Xiaomi has launched phones even cheaper than this with stereo sound, Oh well. It is the same as in 2019 and there is not much to scratch there.

Mediatek G85 and MIUI 12.5 marriage works, but it is unforgivable that it does not have NFC

Those good feelings with the screen blur a bit when we get to hand with the phone.

We have the MediaTek Helio G85, a chip that is not bad with its two cores at 2 GHz and its other 8 at 1.8 GHz, but that has a GPU and a quantity of RAM that falls short for everything that MIUI puts on the scene.

Our version is the one with the most RAM, the 4 GB version., and the truth is that, sometimes, it remains scarce and forces me to close an application to be able to open a new app in a stable way.

MIUI 1.5 eats a lot and, although it is very stable, and the MT G85 should with what we are going to do on a day-to-day basis, that amount of RAM and the type of storage tarnish the experience.

Redmi Note 8 2021 Motorola E40 LITTLE M3 Huawei P Smart 2021 POCO X3 NFC realme 7 Processor MT G85 Unisoc T700 SD 662 Kirin 710A SD 732G MT G95 Geekbench 5 Single 355 356 314 299 567 537 Geekbench 5 Multi 1,321 1,394 1,326 1,336 1,544 1,678 3D Mark OpenGL 1,413 1,484 1,164 1,077 2,697 2,810 AnTuTu 201,871 216,630 184,237 162,247 284,403 291,085 PC Mark 6,971 8,184 6,028 6,391 8,225 9,690

The storage is eMMC 5.1, a type of storage slower in reading and writing than the UFS 2.1 or 2.2 that could have been put in and would have improved both the access times to applications and the export, for example, of photos that we edit in the mobile.

Not the slowest eMMC in sequential processes, but in random reading and writing it is one of the worst we have tried these months:

Redmi Note 8 2021 Motorola E40 LITTLE M3 realme 7 Motorola Moto G9 Plus Oppo Reno 2 Sequential write 138.79 MB / s 106.29 MB / s 196.99 MB / s 145.90 MB / s 132.07 MB / s 107.32 MB / s Sequential reading 219.49 MB / s 188.93 MB / s 368.41 MB / s 233.69 MB / s 480.70 MB / s 499.33 MB / s Random write 8.59 MB / s 12.19 MB / s 14.71 MB / s 14.47 MB ​​/ s 14.75 MB / s 12.36 MB / s Random read 8.85 MB / s 12.62 MB / s 12.90 MB / s 17.19 MB / s 12.05MB / s 19.06 MB / s Memory copy speed 4.41 GB / s 3.75 GB / s 3.23 GB / s 4.89 GB / s 4.72 GB / s 5.12GB / s

The day-to-day experience has been somewhat erratic. You can see that MIUI 12.5 is no longer the system that arrived a few months ago half cooked and, now, it is quite stable, very visual and I like it.

It has several customization parameters for us to ‘play around’ and this goes according to taste, but, as I say, it is a system that I like when it is ‘fine’.

Of course, as I have commented, I think it is too much for the hardware of this device. Some applications have been closed to me, others have been slow until I have closed apps in the background and you will be able to play, but if they are demanding titles you will have to go down to medium or low parameters.

Now, how about the battery? We have 4,000 mAh, the same as in the original and the G85 is a SoC built in 12 nanometers.

Between that and the high brightness of the screen, according to my tests I have had about five and a half hours In day to day. Some day when the apps are not very heavy, I go at six and others when I take an extra photo, play games or watch more video, I stay at five.

This depends a lot on each user, but it is not an extremely generous battery although, yes, you should reach the end of the day without problem. According to our PC Mark test with the brightness at maximum, we have 8 hours 23 minutes of screen.

The load is 18 W and the charger in the box is 22.5 W. This is something that we have seen this last year from Xiaomi and, in the end, it takes 41 minutes to fill 50% and 108 minutes to get 100%.

Main camera is solvent … as long as there is good light

And we come to the cameras, the section that has aged the worst in these two years. We have, again, exactly the same sensors as in the 2019 model and, really, we are only going to use two of them (one if you are not lovers of selfies).

The main one has 48 megapixels with aperture f / 1.8. It is a half-inch sensor with 0.8 micron pixels and the photos that we are going to take in good light are quite acceptable.

We have a good natural background blur, we have detail and good contrast and, although the clearest areas of the image are a little over-exposed, the truth is that you can use the camera to immortalize moments without problem.

Indoors it does not misbehave, but there needs to be a lot of light to have clarity and a problem that we have indoors, outdoors and at night is that the noise is quite visible. Yes, outdoors also in full sun.

At night the camera hits a serious downturn with more washed textures, less general detail, little sharpness and, as I said, a lot of noise in all the elements of the scene.

Oh well, with good light, it is saved and the truth is that I do not dislike it, absolutely.

We have an 8 megapixel wide angle with a similar processing, but that underexposes too much in some situations when there are areas of light and shadow.

I liked that it does not distort the image on the sides, maintaining straight lines quite competently, but the detail and textures go down a notch or two when compared to the main sensor.

On the other hand we have two objectives that we are not going to use at all, a 2 megapixel macro that is quite mediocre and the depth camera that does not do much either because the software takes care of that task.

On the front we have a 13 megapixel camera that has surprised me by its cutout in portrait mode, calculating hair, beard and glasses quite well and that, I think, has a good ‘selfie’. Of course, as the sensor is also tiny, the noise appears to the minimum.

And in video we don’t have any kind of stabilization and a maximum of 1,080p30. It is a camera that … well, it does not show off and has a good main sensor, but in its price range there are better alternatives for taking photos.

Is it worth stretching the gum so much having other really new Xiaomi?

At the beginning of this review of the Redmi Note 8 2021 we asked ourselves two questions. I think why launch this model is clear.

The original of 2019 was a real hit both for quality and price and, consequently, a success in sales.

Renewing a model so well known to the public, even if it is just by adding a different processor and adding the year in the name, will lead to many potential buyers. For that part the strategy is clear.

Now, who is this mobile for? Well, that is the most difficult question to answer. It is true that the screen is fine, that the performance is correct and that the design is the best point, but it is also true that there are objectively better mobiles that are cheaper.

Without leaving Xiaomi we have the POCO X3 NFC for about 240 euros, the Redmi Note 10S -analysis- for about 245 euros or the realme 8, my favorite in its price range, for 240 euros. There are even options for less than 200 euros like the realme 8i that are also somewhat higher than this Redmi Note 8 2021.

But of course, there the choice is yours, totally, and if you were one of those who loved the Note 8 2019, but you felt abandoned by a Xiaomi that did not update MIUI in that terminal, this Redmi Note 8 2021 is your mobile.