Restrictions in New York and party in Las Vegas: Atypical New Years Eve in the US

Washington, Dec 30 (EFE) .- From the restrictions in New York to the crazy party in Las Vegas, through cancellations in Miami and alert in Chicago: the different US cities are preparing, each in their own way, for a second atypical end of the year due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Of all the New Year’s Eve celebrations in the US, the most famous is undoubtedly that of New York, which has refused to cancel its mythical gathering in Times Square, but has introduced some restrictions.

It has limited public access to 15,000 people, a quarter of what is usual, and the police will require those present to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask during the five hours that the event lasts on the night of the 31st.

However, two of the artists who participate in person in the celebrations have already canceled their performance: rapper LL Cool J, who has tested positive for covid, and singer Chloë, for unknown reasons. In addition, the Fox network has canceled its live broadcast from the square, so the ceremony could be lackluster.

All this does not seem to scare tourists, who in recent days have been seen en masse in the surroundings of the square, photographing themselves with the “avatars” of the superheroes, queuing before the musicals that are still open (many others have closed due to the number of contagions) and filling the restaurants and cafes in the square.

The city of Las Vegas does not seem to share New York’s fears, whose casinos, bars and hotels hope to fill up with a New Year’s Eve of crazy and unrestricted partying like those before the pandemic.

The new year in Las Vegas will arrive with fireworks that will be launched from eight casinos for eight minutes, and the City Council justifies the celebrations by ensuring that the celebration takes place throughout the city, not in a specific place where everyone is concentrated, for which will be able to maintain the safety distance.

In Miami, another great tourist and party destination, the popular Big Orange, which traditionally welcomes the new year, has been canceled because those responsible for its operation tested positive for covid-19.

The ascent and descent of the iconic Big Orange on the façade of the Intercontinental hotel, with its characteristic sunglasses and wide smile, has thus been canceled for the second consecutive year.

However, the parties and musical events scheduled for New Year’s Eve at Bayfront Park, very close to the aforementioned hotel, remain as planned with the performances of Willy Chirino, Gente de Zona, Nacho Chacal and Yotuel.

Los Angeles, San Francisco and Atlanta have also canceled their respective New Year’s Eve shows, while Chicago maintains its pyrotechnic display, but asks attendees to take tests before going and the authorities have warned that the coronavirus “will go” to all parties.

(c) EFE Agency