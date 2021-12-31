Ricardo La Volpe sounds to direct in Honduras

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.30.2021





The name of Ricardo La Volpe is still valid for the benches and thanks to its long experience it continues to be a benchmark that is sought after for the various clubs of america and even the world as his experience in Egypt.

Now, his name is ringing for Central American soccer as one of the candidates to lead the Olimpia of Honduras along with Ángel David Comizzo, another of the old acquaintances of Liga MX.

Olympia of Honduras was left without a coach after the Argentine Pedro Troglio decided to leave the club to take the reins of San Lorenzo in the Argentine Super League. All this after leaving the four-time club with historical numbers for the Central American team.

That is why names have begun to appear that could take the reins of Olimpia and among them is La Volpe, who has experience with the Mexico and Costa Rica National Team. The Bigotón had his last experience on the benches in 2019 when he was in charge of Pyramids of Egypt.

The other candidates for this club are Comizzo, who has managed Morelia in Liga MX, Roberto Sensini and even the name of Ruben Omar Romano It is on the table of managers.