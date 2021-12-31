Ricardo Pepi, from the “dream of Madrid” to the Bundesliga

“I always tell my parents and my agent that my dream has always been to play for Real Madrid. Before I retire I want to play there for a few years. I want to play at least three, four at Real Madrid. It’s the top of the world“This is how clear was Ricardo Pepi in October, a fledgling star of American football. The 18-year-old forward has conquered MLS since Dallas FC and his performance pointed to a future in Europe. Suitors were not lacking, with him Bayern, some Premier teams (United and Liverpool among them) and the white team itself cWith his name listed in the agenda of futuribles.

Pepi’s numbers this season.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, their fate is very close to being sealed. It will be the Bundesliga, but not Munich, but Wolfsburg. The Wolves They are, says the Italian journalist specializing in the transfer market, those who are leading the race at the moment, although he points out that the deal is not yet closed. The negotiation with the Texan team is still underway, since the transfer price has not been agreed. In the last update you made Transfermarkt of its value was eight million, twelfth most sought-after player of those born in 2003. If he continues his progression, surely that amount will fall short.

Bridge to your “dream”?

His departure from the MLS is taken for granted, whatever his destination, although everything indicates that his first steps in the Old Continent will be in those of the Volkswagen. The decision not to go directly to a big one seems to be up to the player, as has been pointed out for a long time, and Wolfsburg could be the bridge team if he can adapt to European football.

In the United States, he has amply demonstrated his ability, being named best young player in MLS, an award once raised by Alphonso Davies. In the senior team he is already a starter and scored three goals in seven caps, sharing lineups with players like Pulisic, the aforementioned Davies or Musah and Sergiño Dest, from the Spanish LaLiga. Much potential to develop. For now his madridista “dream” is postponedWill he be able to fulfill it one day?