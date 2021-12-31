Roberto Alvarado revealed the reason that led him to choose Chivas de Guadalajara

Roberto Alvarado surprised Chivas de Guadalajara fans by naming the reason why he decided to join the Rebaño.

December 30, 2021 12:07

Roberto Alvartado scored his first goal as a Chivas de Guadalajara player in the 4-0 friendly against Necaxa and managed to become one of the figures of the preseason match and also revealed the reason that led him to sign for El Rebaño.

The Louse He became one of the figures to take into account this season with the rojiblanco team for the following season after having finalized his exchange from Cruz Azul for Uriel Antuna in Chivas.

Now, he also revealed the reason that led him to sign for the Guadalajara entity due to the lack of offers from Europe to leave La Noria where he won two titles such as Guard1anes 2021 and the Champion of Champions.

“At some point and I told my teammates and my wife here, I also told my representative that if it was not Europe or Chivas in Mexico, I would not like to go to another team. I said that not long ago and look, today we are here with Chivas, “he assured in an interview for TUDN.

In addition, he revealed that Alexis Vega insisted him to be part of the entity of the Flock: “Vega always told me ‘now come here, now come here’ obviously the fact that they are pure Mexicans also because I really liked the idea and being able to share more with the colleagues who have been in Selection.

Finally, he sent a strong message to Vega to continue in the Guadalajara entity for the 2022 Closing Tournament: “I don’t know how his situation is, but now that I’m here I would like him to stay.”