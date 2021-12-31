Roselyn Sánchez list to present “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve” in the T-Mobile District

The stage is already installed, the lights are ready to go on and the participants rehearse at full steam so that not a single detail is missed. Among them, Puerto Rican actress Roselyn Sánchez, who tomorrow will serve as co-host of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve” in T-Mobile District. The event will host the first countdown in Spanish of the special that celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Known for her roles in “Fantasy Island,” “Devious Maids” and “Rush Hour 2,” Sánchez, born and raised in San Juan, will be making history by hosting Puerto Rico’s Farewell to the Year that will connect with Los Angeles, Nueva York and New Orleans.

“Rehearsing early in the afternoon, here in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, in the T-Mobile District. Its wonderful. I’m happy, guys. I can’t wait for tomorrow to welcome 2022 with all of you. A hug. I love you, Puerto Rico, ”said the also model in a short video that she posted on her Instagram account.

Also, the sensation of Latin music and Puerto Rican talent Daddy yankee will be the lead singer of the event. This year’s festivities will also celebrate the 500th anniversary of San Juan.

“We at the Convention District Authority are very excited about this event where we will present the best of our talent and our people. Roselyn Sánchez and Daddy Yankee are ambassadors of Puerto Rican art and music and having them at home is a privilege. Without a doubt, it will be a historic night for everyone on the island and for viewers because 2022 begins in Puerto Rico, “said Mariela Vallines, director of the Convention District Authority through a statement announcing the event.

Sánchez will join other presenters, including the host and executive producer. Ryan seacrest, who for the 16th time will headline broadcasts from Times Square in New York City alongside Liza koshy, who participates for the first time in the event.

The co-host will be at the Los Angeles Party Ciara and, in New Orleans, will be the presenter Billy porter. Jessie James, the Powerball correspondent will announce the first millionaire of the year, live, from New York.

The broadcast of the event will take place from Friday, December 31, at 9:00 pm on ABC. Last year, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve” reached 18.4 million viewers and was ranked as the best musical special of 2020, especially among the population aged 18-49.