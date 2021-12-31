ROUND ROBIN – García, Huang and Canó lead the victory of the Stars over the Giants

The Stars closed 2021 with an important 8-0 shutout victory over the Gigantes del Cibao in a match corresponding to the semifinal series of the 2021-2022 autumn-winter baseball tournament, dedicated to the memory of General Kalil Haché Malkum, as an option. to the Banreservas Cup.

The meeting, held at the Tetelo Vargas Stadium in this city, was nuanced by the good combined pitching of four pitchers, who left the Giants with only two hits.

With the victory, the Stars (2-2) equalize in second place in the standings with the Tigres del Licey, which this Thursday lost 4-1 to the Águilas Cibaeñas at the Cibao Stadium in Santiago de los Caballeros.

The good work of the greens was started by Rony Garcia, who conceded a hit in four innings, with two walks and four strikeouts. Wei-Chien Huang followed, with work of three episodes without liberties, followed by Wirfin Obispo with two-thirds of a hit, while Ronel Blanco completed that act easily.

With their 13 hits, the Stars have hit double figures for the second time in Round Robin. The first occasion happened last Tuesday when they connected 12 in the victory against the Eagles in 12 episodes in Santiago.

The offensive attack was commanded by Abraham Almonte, Gustavo Núñez, Junior Lake and Robinson Canó, who drove in two runs each.

For the Giants, Enny Romero started, who was on the mound for three innings and two-thirds of five hits, four runs, one transfer and two fans. He was followed by Ryan Kussmaul (0.1), Jenrry Mejía (1.0), Gerson Bautista (1.0), Ramón Ramírez (1.0), Randy Rosario (0.2) and Anthony Carter (0.1).

The victory went to Huang (1-0), while the reverse fell to Romero (0-1). The rescue was credited by Ronel Blanco, his second in “All Against All”.

The Stars put them number on the board at the close of the fourth inning with four runs. The first two were produced by Abraham Almonte with a hit to left field, and a single by two by Gustavo Núñez through the center field.

At the end of the eighth, the Paquidermos produced four runs, two of them with a hit by Junior Lake and the other two with a homerun by Robinson Canó’s center-back.