Rumor | Cruz Azul forward is offered to Club América

The winter market continues with important movements, and one of the teams that has the magnifying glass on it, is the America club, which continues in the search for specific profiles to complete its template for the Scream Mexico Closing 2022, where Santiago Solari has the obligation to deliver a title of MX League, after falling twice in a row in the instance of Quarter finals, first against Pachuca and then against Pumas.

As reported by the Sniper in his weekly column, Cruz Azul Soccer Club He would have offered America one of his forwards, because his behavior has not gone down well in the ark Light blue since they resumed pre-season activities for the Closing 2022. Is about Bryan angle, a 26-year-old attacker, who was absent from the training sessions of the Cement without warning, so patience would have quickly run out with him, and thanks to the restructuring that exists in the squad, they would seek to place him on another team, offering him to those of Coapa.

Given this, the Eagles refused to try to negotiate, as the Cuckoo Angle does not have the profile that is sought for the Americanista forward, which already has Federico Viñas, Henry Martín, and Roger Martínez, of which the closest to leaving would be Martinez, but to replace it, another constructive attacker and not a finisher would have to be hired. Although as it is known, the priority now is to take to a extreme by right.

What would Bryan Angulo bring to Club América?

The Ecuadorian acts as a nine, someone who needs balls and centers to finish off and finish off the rival. In Blue Cross has not won the title, and although it was a key piece in the Quarter Final against Toluca when the Machine was crowned, the reality is that he missed other scoring opportunities, so it is unlikely that he will contribute too much to the Eagles.