Sadness: the mourning that surrounds the Kardashian clan

The Kaedashian-Jenner sisters are in shock these days. The representative of the two influencer, Angela Kukawski, was found dead after being reported missing on December 22. The family cannot get out of astonishment since the speculation points to someone close to the victim.

Source: Archive

Kukawski The 55-year-old mother of five children was found dead inside a car, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. According to said authorities and information handled by the sisters Kardashian It would be speculating as a femicide since the first investigations the cause of death was due to head injuries and strangulation.

Angela He was the commercial manager of the great firm that Kris Jenner and her daughters have established in the last decade and came to represent great stars such as Ye (formerly Kayne West), Nicki Minaj and Offset, among others. The deceased also worked for years at the renowned Boulevard Managemant firm, for which they are all in mourning. That agency specializes in financial management services for celebrities, including high-ranking athletes.

After hearing the tragic news, the sisters’ family Kardashian issued a statement lamenting the femicide and hoping that the soul of the relatives can overcome such a tragedy. “It will be sorely missed. We send our sincere condolences to his family and our love at this difficult time, “said the brief letter.

Source: Instagram Kardashian

The ex of Angela KuawskiBarker, a suspected femicide, is in the Van Nuys jail, having been set on a bond of three million dollars, according to the Today program. Meanwhile, his first appointment with the court is scheduled for January 12, according to Telemundo. Possibly the Kardashians closely follow all events.