Shanghai includes the metaverse in its development plan

Shanghai, the most populous city in China, is looking for ways to implement a metaverse in public services over the next five years.

The Shanghai Municipal Economic and Information Technology Commission’s Five-Year Electronic Information Industry Development Plan lists four fronts to explore, one of which is the metaverse.

According to a note From CNBC, the document calls for the use of the metaverse to be promoted in public services, business offices, social entertainment, industrial manufacturing, production security and electronic games. The commission plans to encourage further study and development of underlying technologies, such as sensors, real-time interactions, and Blockchain technology.

China’s interest in new technologies has been relentless in recent years, and its efforts to implement a central bank issued digital currency (CBDC) and its use of hardware wallets with biometric measurements for the virtual yuan have established it as a leader in the issuance of a CBDC.

In March, China’s State Council published its five-year development plan that included many of these same exploration fronts. As we already told you before, the term “blockchain” was used for the first time in the 14th five-year plan of China, a document outlining the country’s economic goals for the next five years, ranging from 2021 to 2025.

The metaverse has become an area of ​​interest for many large companies in recent months. In October, Facebook changed its name to Meta to take advantage of the popularity of the term metaverse.

Despite the People’s Bank of China warning about the metaverse and non-fungible tokens in November, more than 1,000 Chinese companies have filed tens of thousands of trademark applications referencing the term. More than 1,360 Chinese companies have applied for 8,534 brands, according to the South China Morning Post.

Chinese companies are developing metaverse technologies, and Baidu, Tencent and Alibaba are among those that are working hard on related projects. In the past week, Baidu introduced its metaverse app, XiRang, which will be fully released in six years.

Keep reading: