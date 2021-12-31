Since January 1, international roaming will not be charged in these countries

(Related video) Movement claims the “right to reparation” 1:30

(CNN Spanish) – Postpaid international roaming services in the countries of the Andean Community will be eliminated as of January 1, 2022, informed this Friday the president of Colombia Iván Duque, who celebrated the measure. The measure is in force in Ecuador, Bolivia, Colombia and Peru, which make up the bloc.

“With technology, we are also closing the digital divide but above all we are uniting between the Andean countries,” Duque said in a video posted on his social networks.

In this way, residents of these countries will not have to pay any additional surcharge for the international roaming service. Decision 854, a supranational and mandatory regulation, stipulates that the same conditions or rate plans will be applied as the country of origin for voice, SMS and data services.

According to a statement from the Andean Community, the measure benefits 111 million inhabitants of the region. The standard was approved by member countries on February 19, 2020.