Smart glasses again?

Google’s new augmented reality glasses would be ready in 2022. This is all that is known about it.

Google would be working on a new generation of “smart Glasses”. After the relative failure of its Google Glass – despite the fact that there is a second generation used by companies around the world – the company would have decided to set itself the goal of develop new hardware that allows you to take advantage of the possibilities of augmented reality.

The information has been shared by The New York Times, where it is suggested that the project is being developed by the team of North, a company specialized in the creation of smart glasses, such as Focals.

Apple, Meta and Google would compete for the Smart Glasses market in 2022

Google is not the only company that seems to intend to enter the realm of Smart Glasses throughout the next year. All the rumors seem to indicate that Apple is also working on its own “Apple Glasses”, whose arrival could be a reality at some point in the next 2022.

In addition, Goal He has been working on Project Cambria for some time, an augmented reality headset designed to be used as a window into the metaverse From Facebook.

Today, a large part of the North Focals glasses development team is part of Google’s devices and services division, in charge of brands such as Pixel, Nest and Chromecast. In addition, it should not be forgotten that several Google engineers would be immersed in the development of a new operating system intended to be used in augmented reality devices.

It is not clear if Google will decide to return to the path taken with its Google Glass, creating low profile glasses designed to act as a complement to the smartphone, taking advantage of North’s experience in this field, or if, on the contrary, it will bet on a kind of augmented reality “helmet”, more similar to what Meta would be pursuing with its “Project Cambira”. Be that as it may, chances are you won’t have to wait too long until you can learn new information about this project.

