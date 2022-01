It is becoming more and more common for us to work together with other people on the same document. Obviously we can do our part and then send the result to someone else to complete their part, but there is a more efficient way to do it: work collaboratively. A feature of Pages, Numbers and Keynote that will allow us to carry out certain documents very easily and efficiently.

A link, but always with the right options

Share a Pages, Numbers, or Keynote document with someone else so we can all pose work on it simultaneously it’s really easy. In a few words, what we will do is send a link with the invitation, nothing more, but it is very important that we choose the appropriate sharing options.

Who has access: This is the most important setting. Here we decide who accesses the document: only the invited people or anyone with the link. The key here is that if we choose the first one, our recipient must have an Apple ID, which is the one that will receive the invitation and permission. Therefore, this option, a priori safer, we will only use it when we share the document with an Apple user. If we want someone who will work from Android or a PC to open it, the best thing is to choose Anyone with the linkOtherwise, the other person will need to sign up for iCloud and create an Apple ID.

Excuse me: With this setting we decide if the people we have invited in the previous permission can make changes to the document or if they should access a version of Read only.

Let’s move on, after this introduction, to the easy part of the process: invite someone. On the Mac, the steps are really very simple, specifically the following:

We open the document in Pages, Numbers or Keynote. We touch the button To collaborate from the top. In Access allowed to we choose between Only the people you invite or Anyone with the link. If we choose this second we can define a password by tapping on Add password. In Excuse me we choose between Reading and writing or Read only. We choose between Mail, Posts, Copy link or AirDrop to send the invitation. We touch Share.

On the iPhone or iPad The steps to follow are practically the same, specifically these:

We open the document in Pages, Numbers or Keynote. We touch the button with a person inside a circle and a small +. I enter Sharing options. In Who has access we choose between Only the people you invite or Anyone with the link. If we choose this second we can define a password by tapping on Add password. In Excuse me we choose between Reading and writing or Read only. We touch . We choose the app with which we want to send the invitation.

Nothing more. In this way, the person or persons that we decide will receive an invitation with which they can access our document and view it or modify it as we have decided. From here we can all edit the document trusting that there is only one copy of it, one that we all access and see its changes in real time.

Image | Scott graham