So you can translate any Telegram message without leaving the application

Telegram now includes a built-in translator in the app, which allows you to translate any message into the language you want. So you can use it.

Along with the reactions, the spoiler messages and the rest of the news that reached Telegram, the messaging application also introduced a useful new function which enables translate any message in a chat without having to exit the application.

The Automatic translator built into Telegram is available with the Telegram version 8.4.1 for Android and iOS, available in the Google Play Store from the end of 2021. And using it is as easy as following the steps that we are going to show you below.

Translate any message in a chat with the translator integrated in Telegram

Telegram’s machine translation is especially useful when we chat with friends from other countries, as well as when participating in public groups or viewing the content of channels whose content is published in languages ​​other than ours.

Before you can use the translator, you need to activate option from the application settings. To do this, follow these steps:

Open Telegram and tap on the three horizontal lines icon in the upper left corner. Tap on “Settings”, and from there go to “Language”. Activate the “Show Translate button” option.

If you want, you can select the languages ​​of the messages in which the button to translate messages should not appear. By default it will be Spanish – although it will depend on the language in which your device is configured.

Now you can translate any chat message that is written in another language. To do so, you just have to go to a chat, channel or group, touch on the message and choose the option “Translate”.

The translated text will appear in a small window at the bottom of the screen, and it will be possible select text to copy or share. When you’re done, you just have to tap the “Close translation” button to exit the Telegram translator.

