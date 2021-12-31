Spoiler Alert: A bug in “Spider-Man No Way Home”?

Halftime

Before we can explain what we mean, it is important that you know that you are reading this at your own risk And if you have not seen the movie yet then you will get some surprises.

Spoiler alert!

While we were in awe of the irruption on the screen of the green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), the Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Lizard (Rhys Ifans) as well as Electro (Jamie Foxx) and of course, the return of Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield, each one clad in their arachnid costume, there was something that went unnoticed.

A plot hole?

A fundamental part of why the villains were able to go from their reality to that of Tom holland it is because they know that Spider-Man and Peter Parker are the same person, even this explains it Dr. Strange.

That is, both the green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, the Sandman and Lagarto knew of the secret of Parker. However, of the Sinister that appear in “Spider-Man No Way Home”, Electro He was the only one who never knew that.

In fact, when Electro talks to the Spider-Man played by Andrew Garfield he confesses that he is surprised to know that Spidey he was not of African descent. For many people this was an error that escaped into the narrative.

Although there are those who consider that this could be a nod to Miles Morales, when Maxwell dillon (Electro) says that there is probably “a Spider-Man” of color in the vastness of the multiverse. However, this contradicts what was mentioned by the Dr. Strange.

Did you notice this error during the movie?