Stays! Alexis Vega’s strong message for Chivas

The Chivas of Guadalajara held two preparation duels against Necaxa Wednesday afternoon where the team he leads Marcelo Míchel Leaño emerged victorious in both encounters, but beyond the result there was a situation with Alexis vega that he can leave the board and his fans calm that he will continue in the rojiblanco squad for him 2022 Clausura Tournament.

Given the versions that the Gru will leave for Rayados de Monterrey by not wanting to renew his contract with him Sacred Flock, the attacker put on the table the interest and affection he feels for the institution by being one of the scorers in the second game against the Rayos and in his celebration he kissed the shirt as he ran to celebrate.

Guadalajara won the first game 4-0 with an alternative line-up, could be considered, but in the second commitment, already with a large number of fans in the Victoria Stadium, the tapatíos also showed forcefulness and good offensive game for take another win with a score of 3-2.

Alexis Vega was the author of the goals with which Chivas He showed that he is going with everything towards the Clausura 2022 Tournament, but in one of them he took the ball from his own court, eluded markers and ended up embedding the ball in the corner. When he celebrated with the people in the stands, he took the shield from the shirt and kissed him unceremoniously making it clear that his intention is to stay in the Perla Tapatia, even when some versions indicate that because he does not want to continue.

First match

Necaxa 0-4 Guadalajara

(César Huerta at 28 ‘, Roberto Alvarado at 46’, Fernando Beltrán at 52 ‘, Jonathan Parra at 78’)

Referee: José Luis Alba

Victoria Stadium

Lineups:

Necaxa: 23 Edgar Hernandez; 196 Diego Gómez, 14 Fabricio Formiliano, 30 Fernando Meza (199 Jesús Alcántar at 46 ‘), 203 Alfredo Gutiérrez (AM at 36’), 194 Alejandro Andrade, 186 Josué Zazueta (AM at 50 ‘), 28 Luis García (267 Luis Navarro at 53 ‘), 10 Maxi Salas (198 Bryan Casas at 53’), 249 Misael Pedroza, 8 Facundo Batista. DT Pablo Guede

Guadalajara: 23 Miguel Jiménez (51 Raúl Rangel at 74 ‘); 17 Jesús Sánchez (54 Miguel Gómez at 84 ‘), 14 Antonio Briseño, 21 Hiram Mier (184 Gabriel Martínez at 84’), 53 Gilberto Orozco, 20 Fernando Beltrán, 5 Jesús Molina (57 Dylan Guajardo at 84 ‘), 26 Cristian Calderón, 25 Roberto Alvarado (186 Jonathan Parra at 62 ‘), 6 César Huerta, 18 Ronaldo Cisneros (50 Pavel Pérez at 62’). DT Marcelo Michel.

Second match

Necaxa 2-3 Guadalajara

(Alan Medina at 67 ‘, Jesús Escoboza at 77’)

(Ángel Zaldívar from penalty at 81 ‘and 87’, Alexis Vega at 89 ‘)

Referee: Adonai Escobedo

Victoria Stadium

Lineups:

Necaxa: 1 Luis Malagón; 17 Brian García, 20 Luis Quintana (AM at 64 ‘), 3 Agustín Oliveros (AM at 26’), 22 Jesús Escoboza, 24 Fernando González, 21 Alejandro Zendejas, 11 Dieter Villalpando (26 Jorge Valdivia at 61 ‘), 12 Angelo Araos, 7 Alan Medina (10 Maxi Rooms at 70 ‘), 27 Rodrigo Aguirre.

DT Pablo Guede

Guadalajara: 1 Raúl Gudiño (AM at 90 ‘+ 3’); 33 Carlos Cisneros (186 Jonathan Parra), 3 Gilberto Sepúlveda, 15 Luis Olivas (AM at 60 ‘), 16 Miguel Ponce, 29 Eduardo Torres (34 Sebastián Pérez at 75’), 30 Sergio Flores (AM at 9 ‘), 11 Isaac Brizuela, 10 Alexis Vega, 19 Jesús Angulo, 9 Ángel Zaldívar (46 Sebastián Martínez at 90 ‘+ 1’).

DT Marcelo Michel.