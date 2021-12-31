Steve Kerr dropped a bomb on Klay Thompson and his return

Steve Kerr recently spoke about Klay Thompson’s return to action, but he sure surprised more than one with what he said about ‘Killa Klay’.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) looks forward to one of the most memorable moments: The Return of Klay thompson to the courts with Golden state warriors. Fortunately, there is very little left to witness that event.

After two years absent due to injury and a tough battle to find himself again, ‘Killa Klay’ is very close to joining SStephen Curry and Draymond Green, like the old days, to get more than one team in the league in trouble.

Precisely, before the return of shirt 11, the press wonders what the role of the player will be within the squad, although, Steve Kerr was commissioned Recently to dissipate all The doubts in this regard, surprising more than one (or not?).

Steve Kerr about Klay Thompson

After two years away, many might think that the rKlay Thompson egress to the North American boards it would be from the bench, taking minutes little by little. The truth is that Steve Kerr plans to do the opposite.

“Klay (Thompson) is going to start when he comes back. I’m not going to waste time bringing him off the bench.” stated the Golden State Warriors coach in a recent media interview. “… We’ll see what that means in terms of the rest of the rotation.”