Sylvia Pasquel fights over her mother’s land, indirect to Alejandra Guzmán?

Sylvia Pasquel she is one of the mexican actresses most prominent and recognized, because in it runs the blood of one of the most important dynasties such as Silvia Pinal’s, who was recently discharged after being hospitalized for Covid-19.

A few hours after the lead actress was transferred to her home, Sylvia Pasquel shared a funny reel on his Instagram, in which he imitates a peculiar fight, which originally starred in the Mexican comedian Paco de Miguel.

The video in question was recorded by his granddaughter Camila Valero, and begins as follows: “No, don’t make me talk, don’t make me talk, eh, because when They sold the land in Campeche… They sold it and I did not touch anything, not a penny, they sold it without my consent. ”

Continuing with the video, Sylvia Pasquel He commented: “Now you don’t remember, oh well then don’t make me talk, don’t make me talk because my mother’s land in Campeche, They sold it, and they sold it without notifying me“.

Does Sylvia Pasquel send indirectly to Alejandra and Luis Enrique Guzmán?

On her mother’s side, Sylvia Pasquel he has two brothers who are Alejandra and Luis Enrique Guzmán, however, the only one to reply to his video, was Rocio Banquells, his sister on behalf of his dad, who wrote: “Sister I can’t with you”.

Sylvia Pasquell on Instagram.

During 2021, Sylvia Pasquel he joined the reel fever, leaving several to remember, including the one in which he recreated his very famous savings scene.