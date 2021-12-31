Sylvia Pasquel reveals that she is prohibited from approaching her mother Silvia Pinal

In the last days, the health of the actress Silvia Pinal improved and yesterday afternoon she was discharged, after having been infected with covid-19 a week ago, so he is already resting in his residence south of Mexico City.

However and despite the fact that you will be able to celebrate the New Years holidays with your family, According to the medical protocol, it should be isolated for a time, since apparently You will have care similar to that received in the intensive care area.

In this regard, his daughter Sylvia Pasquel He explained in an interview for Milenio that he will not be able to visit his mother in the next few days so that his health or that of his mother are compromised.

“Since I’m already a ruca, I can’t get close because I can get it, I can get it; the fact is that I always have to be watching the bulls from the sidelines, ”explained the 72-year-old actress.

Although you will not be able to have physical contact with her, Sylvia Pasquel remains in good spirits as her mother left the hospital and is stronger than ever and with the appropriate treatments her recovery will be faster.

“My mom is super fine, she will be very well cared for. Everything is fine”, sentenced.