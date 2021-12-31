Tania Morales leaves Chivas and becomes the first signing of Cruz Azul Femenil for 2022

Cruz Azul Femenil achieved, this year, its greatest milestone in the history of Liga MX Femenil. In the Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament, the celestial players achieved their first qualification to the Liguilla of the tournament since it exists. Although the team led by Carlos Roberto Pérez fell in the quarterfinals, they finally managed to take the step.

However, and With the renewed support of the cement board, the female branch of the Machine wants to restructure the team and start in 2022 with a process that leads them to get, sooner rather than later, their first title. For this reason, six players have already said goodbye and presented their first signing for next season.

Brenda León, Karla Zempoalteca, Alondra González, Nataly Cárdenas, Jazmín Maldonado and Georgina Peralta are the six players who will not continue at Cruz Azul in the Clausura 2022. The team, which will make its debut on Friday, January 7 against Mazatlán (8:00 p.m., Kraken Stadium), is waiting for the officialization of the new names.

This Thursday the first arrived, and Tania Morales, former captain of Chivas de Guadalajara, is now light blue. The 35-year-old midfielder was confirmed in the Women’s Machine two weeks after the Guadalajara cast said goodbye to one of its most iconic players, who had been in it since before the League existed.

There were 95 games, 19 goals and 15 assists for the CapiTania in the Herd, which comes with little rhythm. In 2020, she suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, after the pandemic hiatus, which forced her to be away from the courts for almost a year. It was last September that Morales returned to add minutes. Welcome to Cruz Azul!