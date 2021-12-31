you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The celebration of Cali.
The current Colombian champion made a good effort to secure it for two more years.
December 30, 2021, 08:36 AM
Deportivo Cali, current Colombian soccer champion, confirmed this Wednesday that the forward Teófilo Gutiérrez renewed contract until 2023.
Much was speculated with the departure of ‘Teo’, but the leaders of Cali made a good effort to ensure it for two more years.
Without a doubt, the Barranquilla was key to the title of the Valle del Cauca team, after the final against Tolima, in which he was a great figure.
Gutiérrez, with his goals and leadership, became the axis of the team oriented by the Venezuelan Rafael Dudamel, which reached the tenth star.
✍️🎩 ‘𝑬𝒍 𝑷𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒖𝒎𝒆’ 𝒅𝒆𝒍 𝑫𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒐 𝑪𝒂𝒍𝒊.
Teófilo Antonio Gutiérrez Roncancio renewed with Deportivo Cali until December 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑.#VamosCali 🇳🇬# Teo2023 🪄 pic.twitter.com/XOzToEyrdo
– ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Deport1v0 Cali ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@AsoDeporCali) December 29, 2021
December 30, 2021, 08:36 AM
